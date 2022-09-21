Fourteen Years Later: Forgotten lessons from Lehman Brothers and the GFC 

The US Treasury allowing Lehman Brothers to fail and pose a systemic risk is still the subject of many academic studies

Allowing Lehman Brothers to fail was a policy mistake made 14 years ago We may be in danger of repeating a policy mistake by tightening monetary policy too much We are now seeing the same complacency and wishful thinking as we saw during the Lehman crisis Markets seize up and liquidity dries up without notice The historic rate hikes and policy tightening, along with balance sheet reduction and falling fiscal spending, are leading to very tight financial conditions, which normally...