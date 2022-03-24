Fosun parentage yielding tangible benefits for Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma has outperformed the NSE pharma index by a wide margin since its listing in November 2020. Strong revenue growth and focus on injectables and b2b business has been a major draw for investors. Not surprisingly, its Chinese parent, Fosun Pharma, is playing to Gland Pharma’s strengths, which should yield benefits for Gland Pharma, barring unforeseen events. In the latest investor update Fosun reiterated its support for Gland Pharma. It plans to enhance production capacity at the group level and help Gland Pharma...