Fortunes of cotton textile industry go into a tailspin

Industry data shows that between April and December 2022, exports of cotton yarn, textiles, ready-mades and handlooms together plunged by 27 per cent year-on-year. Representative image

Highlights Cotton textile exports fell 27 per cent YoY in April-December Falling demand in the US and Europe is a key reason China’s lockdown too fuelled softening of cotton and yarn prices Back home, soaring cotton prices have aggravated the situation Mills are battling woes of high-cost inventory and low capacity utilisation There is hope that China's reopening could reverse these woes The uptick seen in textile exports from India at the beginning of 2022 failed to sustain in the latter part of the year. Rising...