    Fortunes of cotton textile industry go into a tailspin

    India’s cotton textile industry is in a tight spot. Cotton and yarn prices are tumbling on the back of weak demand, particularly in big markets such as the US and Europe

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 22, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    Industry data shows that between April and December 2022, exports of cotton yarn, textiles, ready-mades and handlooms together plunged by 27 per cent year-on-year. Representative image

    Highlights Cotton textile exports fell 27 per cent YoY in April-December  Falling demand in the US and Europe is a key reason  China’s lockdown too fuelled softening of cotton and yarn prices  Back home, soaring cotton prices have aggravated the situation  Mills are battling woes of high-cost inventory and low capacity utilisation  There is hope that China's reopening could reverse these woes The uptick seen in textile exports from India at the beginning of 2022 failed to sustain in the latter part of the year. Rising...

