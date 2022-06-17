Forces veterans doubt efficacy of new recruitment scheme 

The scheme aims to bring about a transformational shift towards more tech savvy armed forces by hiring youngsters who are in tune with contemporary technological trends. (Image: News18 Creative)

The new policy Agnipath introduced for the recruitment of troops into the armed forces has several positives going for it, but also promises to be controversial. Many senior commanders who have spent a lifetime in the forces feel it will be detrimental and undermine the defence of the realm. The positive part is that it will remove some of the historical discriminations that have existed in the forces. Young women will be able to join the forces as troopers and...