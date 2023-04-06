English
    FMCG earnings updates signal healthier margins, but sales growth a mixed bag

    Falling raw material costs are leading to better gross margins but not all categories are seeing sales growth recover. Much depends on how companies use price cuts, to improve margins or spur sales growth

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    April 06, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Gross margins will improve but sales growth could be a mixed bag. That assessment is an initial one and based only on two FMCG company updates, but even if they are big players, it could be an accurate one for the industry. Godrej Consumer Products and Marico have released their March quarter early updates. The main and common takeaway from both updates is that a declining raw material cost environment is leading to an improvement in gross margins of companies....

