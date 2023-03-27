English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Flash PMIs show strong growth in major advanced economies, despite banking panic

    Most of the growth has been in the services sector, while manufacturing has been contracting 

    Manas Chakravarty
    March 27, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
    Flash PMIs show strong growth in major advanced economies, despite banking panic

    The Flash or Advance Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the major advanced economies show robust growth momentum for the current month.

    The Flash or Advance Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the major advanced economies—the US, Eurozone, UK and Japan—show robust growth momentum for the current month, despite the banking panic. That will increase the dilemma for central banks. The headline for the US Flash PMI says it all: ‘Fastest uptick in US private sector business activity for almost a year, as new orders return to growth, but selling price inflation accelerates.’ What is notable is this has happened despite the banking...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State

      Mar 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's pause a clue to investors, layoffs a sign of structural slowdown in busin...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers