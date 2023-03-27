Flash PMIs show strong growth in major advanced economies, despite banking panic

The Flash or Advance Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the major advanced economies—the US, Eurozone, UK and Japan—show robust growth momentum for the current month, despite the banking panic. That will increase the dilemma for central banks. The headline for the US Flash PMI says it all: ‘Fastest uptick in US private sector business activity for almost a year, as new orders return to growth, but selling price inflation accelerates.’ What is notable is this has happened despite the banking...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking fragility and the heavy hand of the State
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's pause a clue to investors, layoffs a sign of structural slowdown in busin...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers