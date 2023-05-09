Federal Reserve warns of credit crunch risk after US bank turmoil

May 9, 2023 / 11:40 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Federal Reserve. (File image)

James Politi in Washington and Joshua Franklin and Brooke Masters in New York The Federal Reserve has warned that the recent banking turmoil could fuel a broad credit crunch that risks slowing the US economy, while lenders told the central bank they plan to tighten lending standards due to worries about loan losses and deposit flight. Two separate publications by the Fed on Monday highlighted mounting concerns that the March collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and last week’s...