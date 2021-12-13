Fed to pivot to swift action on inflation in face of spiking prices

Dec 13, 2021 / 12:28 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Colby Smith in New York If Jay Powell needed further evidence to bolster the US central bank’s case for scaling back its enormous stimulus programme more quickly, he secured it on Friday with the release of November’s inflation report, which showed consumer prices rising at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index jumped 6.8 per cent in November from a year earlier and removed any doubt that ongoing price pressures are broad-based. Even before the latest inflation...