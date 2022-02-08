MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Fed, ECB still behind the inflation curve

    Central banks risk a pile-up of monetary policy tightening as inflation expectations become more embedded

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 8, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Fed, ECB still behind the inflation curve

    Mohamed El-Erian In the past two weeks, a much brighter light has been shone on how and why the world’s most influential central banks are scrambling to regain control of the inflation narrative and contain further damage to their policy credibility. The key message coming out of recent meetings of central bank policymakers is that inflation is higher and more persistent than expected — and the risks to their projections are tilted to an ever greater rate of price rises. It is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Reserve Bank of India faces tough choice in monetary policy

      Feb 7, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: S Naren on rising yields, the allure of Mas Financial, IndiGo spreads its wings, SBI going strong, the Eastern Window, the Bharat Pe muddle and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers