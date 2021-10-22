Farm economy at risk from fertiliser shortage, cost pressures

Representative image

The rabi crop season is expected to benefit from the late revival of the Southwest monsoon rains, better water availability and moisture content in the soil. However, these expectations are being tempered by a relentless increase in input costs. Worse, industry observers fear that the availability of fertilisers, particularly diammonium phosphate (DAP), may fall short of demand if China’s measures to tame prices (for its own farmers) results in lower exports. India is not self-sufficient in fertilisers. Around 25-30 percent of the domestic demand is met through imports....