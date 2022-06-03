Dream freight corridors need a wake-up call

According to the railway ministry, a major cause for the delay is the slow pace of land acquisition by the states for which it's in touch with the states

The dedicated freight corridor project has been delayed yet again. This is a matter of concern as it fits into the government’s focus on investment in infrastructure and has been given top priority. The railways ministry, which is ultimately in charge of the project, has to deliver. In late 2020, the prime minister held a review of the project which was already delayed and asked the railway ministry to hold a weekly review of the progress being made but this...