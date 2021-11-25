MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Don’t mollycoddle the retail investor

Ravi Krishnan
November 25, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Don’t mollycoddle the retail investor

After Paytm’s disastrous debut in the stock markets, hearts have been bleeding for the retail investor across social media and op-ed pages. The demands of these commentators have ranged from the ridiculous to the bizarre. For instance, some want a separate exchange for loss making companies. Others want investor losses to be compensated. Yet others want the Securities and Exchange Board of India to have control over pricing and merchant bankers to be penalised. It’s true that SEBI relaxed rules to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India Inc shapes up, will investment cycle take off now?

    Nov 24, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Dousing the oil fire, more upside for Lemon Tree Hotels, Start-up Street, Personal Finance, fintech fundraising catches on and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers