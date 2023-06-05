Odisha Train Tragedy: Disastrous accident signals railways is going downhill

What needs to be urgently looked into is whether the operator in question has been giving a good account of itself lately in terms of important operating parameters.

Highlights: Balasore accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train has resulted in tragic death of 300 people Train accidents are not new but the Indian Railways’ weak operating ratio speaks volumes on its performance Railways have very little surplus to spend on improvement or investment of operations Kavach, a train protection system showcased last year wasn’t used, anti-collision device too was absent Chucking the Railway Budget has pushed the organisation away from public scrutiny The Indian Railways have just lived through one...