English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Odisha Train Tragedy: Disastrous accident signals railways is going downhill

    Kavach, an automatic train protection system rolled out last year was not deployed in the Balasore accident event. Also, an existing anti-collision device has not been adopted by the railways

    Subir Roy
    June 05, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    Odisha Train Tragedy: Disastrous accident signals railways is going downhill

    What needs to be urgently looked into is whether the operator in question has been giving a good account of itself lately in terms of important operating parameters.

    Highlights:  Balasore accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train has resulted in tragic death of 300 people  Train accidents are not new but the Indian Railways’ weak operating ratio speaks volumes on its performance  Railways have very little surplus to spend on improvement or investment of operations  Kavach, a train protection system showcased last year wasn’t used, anti-collision device too was absent   Chucking the Railway Budget has pushed the organisation away from public scrutiny  The Indian Railways have just lived through one...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Regulating the economy temperature gauge

      Jun 2, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: SEBI proposes tightening disclosure for offshore funds, MGNREGA demand rises sharply, receding ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers