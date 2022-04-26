Digital banking units in district headquarters not a big deal

The government has reiterated its desire to cover 75 districts in the country with digital banking units. Why 75? The announcement, originally made in the budget speech for 2022-23, sought to celebrate the year which is the 75th year of Indian independence. Digital or online banking acquires immense significance at a time when the government is seeking to lay great store by ‘direct benefit transfer’. If a farmer does not have to go to a bank branch to deposit a cheque...