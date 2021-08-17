Did the US invasion help the Afghan economy? 

(Image: Reuters)

As the 20-year US invasion of Afghanistan and its propping up of a puppet regime comes to an ignominious end, the question is: what did it all achieve? Cast your eyes on Chart 1, which shows the aid received per head in Afghanistan (in officialese, net official development received per capita). The chart shows international aid to the country started rising immediately after the US invasion in 2001 and the toppling of the Taliban government. The development assistance peaked in...