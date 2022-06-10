English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Despite recent hikes, home loan rates below pre-COVID level: Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC

    Rise in income levels and time correction in property prices over the last few years have led to better affordability for buying homes, says the top boss at HDFC

    Vatsala Kamat
    June 10, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Despite recent hikes, home loan rates below pre-COVID level: Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC

    Leading private sector banks have been quick to hike interest rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 basis points (bps) hike in repo rate. The country’s premier housing finance company HDFC Ltd too raised its prime lending rate on home loans by 50 bps on Thursday, making it the fourth increase in a month. With the cost of borrowing for both the home buyer and developer rising sharply, the question is whether it would push up property prices...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

      Jun 8, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A bet for the risk taker, India’s sanction dilemma, the power play, crypto synthetic assets demystified and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers