Déjà vu for power sector as Russia-Ukraine conflict drives up coal prices

Coal prices in the international markets rose to record highs

The summer is yet to set in fully but electricity prices are already firming up. Prices in the day ahead market on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 31 percent to Rs 4.4 per unit in February 2022. Prices crossed Rs 6 per unit on March 8 driving up the average tariff so far this month to Rs 4.6. Such prices are unusual in February and March. In the past decade tariffs crossed Rs 4 per unit only twice,...