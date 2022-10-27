English
    Dabur’s Badshah acquisition marks expensive spice detour

    The deal’s reasonable when compared to Dabur’s own valuations but relatively expensive compared to similar transactions. However, the deal structure provides a safeguard

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    October 27, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    Dabur’s Badshah acquisition marks expensive spice detour

    When compared with Dabur’s own valuations, the Badshah valuation appears quite reasonable. But it’s relatively expensive compared to ITC’s Sunrise acquisition. (File image)

    Dabur India is the latest company to succumb to the allure of selling condiments to India’s spice-loving population. ITC’s acquisition of Sunrise Foods made people sit up but there have been others too, such as Orkla-owned MTR Foods’ acquisition of Eastern Condiments. Dabur’s Hommade range sells products such as coconut milk, tomato puree, and pastes of ginger, garlic and tamarind. While these products have been around for decades, they are not a sizeable part of its portfolio, chiefly due to...

