CV makers have heavy lifting to do amid mounting headwinds to growth

Representative image

Commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers have been reporting the strongest growth within the auto sector since the second wave of COVID-19 waned. The latest wholesale factory despatches for August from leading makers of CVs carrying goods doubled from the year-ago level on the back of sustained month-on-month improvement over the last three months. While it marks a rebound after the second wave punctured the beginning of a multi-year upcycle in CVs, it may also be too early to rejoice. Indeed, the...