    Currency markets | Let the droopy rupee be

    If fundamentals dictate that the rupee should weaken, the central bank and government should not stand in its way. But they can do their bit to iron out volatility

    Indrajit Basu
    October 06, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Representative image

    India’s central bank announced yet another expected rate hike last week, partly to stem the plummeting rupee against the dollar - and partly to check inflation. Yet, while that was the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest attempt to stem the fall, few are betting that it will help ease the slide. Instead, according to the Street, there is wisdom in letting the rupee follow a fundamental path and allow for necessary depreciation, and the RBI should focus only on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets weigh outlook on consumption and investment

      Oct 4, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Warning signs from European currency market, India's healthcare sector needs regulation, surge in real estate sector, Bosch promises new growth avenues, and more

      Read Now

