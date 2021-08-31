COVID-19 – No ground for complacency

The government has set a target of vaccinating five lakh people everyday and on Wednesday, a special vaccination drive will be carried out to vaccinate 10 lakh people.

On August 27, India administered more than 1 crore ( or 10 million) vaccine doses in a 24 hour period, creating a record of sorts. The CoWin portal shows that on that day, finally 1,08,99,699 doses were administered. Congratulatory messages flooded social media. But the reality is that it was a Herculean effort that could not be sustained. The very next day, a Saturday, the total doses administered was a still respectable but much lower 77,39,615, while by Sunday,...