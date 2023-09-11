The Eastern Window: Countering China’s BRI would lift India’s global status

It is one thing to work out a paper plan and get the signatures of representatives of different countries, and quite another to implement the plan in a coordinated fashion on the ground

Highlights Joe Biden announced the India, Middle East, and Europe Economic Corridor on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi With India’s rising influence, the West may consider supporting India’s candidature for membership of the UN Security Council This is a weak moment for BRI which is being scaled down However, making and implementing a grandiose plan are two different things. A lot of coordinated effort will be involved The US and European nations demonstrated over the weekend that they would go...