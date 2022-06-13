Cost inflation to cast a shadow on earnings in FY23

(Representative Image)

Equity markets turned jittery last week after rate hikes and upward revision in inflation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came as reality checks on the earnings trajectory ahead. Leading indices were down two to four per cent as negative sentiment snowballed to register a 1000-point drop in the BSE Sensex and a 270-point drop in the Nifty 50 index on Friday. True, the latest data of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for April that came in over the...