English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Container shipping industry to stay anchored for a while

    The holiday season may not result in the movement of goods between producing and consuming countries. The best-case scenario is that the season would help absorb inventory.

    Shishir Asthana
    August 30, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
    Container shipping industry to stay anchored for a while

    container

    Highlight Spot container rates are down nearly 90 percent YoY Shipping giants are reporting a sharp drop in profits Shipping companies are managing supplies by keeping ships idle High inventory levels and record order book for new vessels to keep the sector under pressure   The container shipping industry is in a crisis with few signs of revival. Analysts and market experts have been calling the market bottom for the industry, but persistent headwinds prevent any recovery in the sector. In a recent interview, Vikash Agarwal, Managing...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers