Companies raise $100bn on global debt market in brisk start to 2022

Jan 11, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Joe Rennison in New York Companies raised more than $100bn on the bond market in the first week of this year as finance chiefs kicked off an effort to lock in low borrowing costs before benchmark interest rates start to climb. Global corporate bond issuance reached $101bn in the year to January 7, with US deals reaching a record pace. The global haul trailed only a blockbuster $118bn start to 2021, which was the highest on Refinitiv records going back 19...