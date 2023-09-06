COD: Smaller companies’ contribution to market capitalisation near a two-decade high

Stock Market

(image) Source: Motilal Oswal Chartbook While options traders struggle to post positive returns in a low implied volatility environment, those stuck to the cash market are enjoying the party. Growth in the Indian economy has helped smaller companies that derive most of their income from the domestic market. A strong financial performance has attracted retail, portfolio, and mutual fund managers investing in small and mid-cap companies. Since the equity base of mid and small-cap stocks is small and liquidity is low...