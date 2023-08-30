English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    COD: India’s deal activity remains strong despite startup funding winter

    If one looks at the PE/VC space through the lens of Indian startups, we may have fared badly, but at an overall level, the performance has been strong, especially considering that funding is drying up globally.

    August 30, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    COD: India’s deal activity remains strong despite startup funding winter

    PE

      (image) PE Indian startups are going through a funding winter with little signs of sunlight on the horizon. Funding to Indian startups crashed by about 77 percent in the first seven months of 2023 compared to last year. Indian startups garnered $4.4 billion in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding between January and July 2023, down from $19.3 billion in the same period last year. Investors struck only 344 funding deals compared to 821 in the first seven...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers