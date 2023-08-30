COD: India’s deal activity remains strong despite startup funding winter

PE

(image) PE Indian startups are going through a funding winter with little signs of sunlight on the horizon. Funding to Indian startups crashed by about 77 percent in the first seven months of 2023 compared to last year. Indian startups garnered $4.4 billion in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding between January and July 2023, down from $19.3 billion in the same period last year. Investors struck only 344 funding deals compared to 821 in the first seven...