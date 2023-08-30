COD: India’s deal activity remains strong despite startup funding winter

(image) PE Indian startups are going through a funding winter with little signs of sunlight on the horizon. Funding to Indian startups crashed by about 77 percent in the first seven months of 2023 compared to last year. Indian startups garnered $4.4 billion in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding between January and July 2023, down from $19.3 billion in the same period last year. Investors struck only 344 funding deals compared to 821 in the first seven...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks
Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers