Close fight in Himachal Pradesh election, with AAP as the X-factor

Highlights The Himachal Pradesh election will mark the beginning of a series of assembly polls in different states in the next one and a half years before the 2024 Lok-Sabha poll There is a strong chance of close contests in several constituencies The Congress is harping on the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor against the ruling BJP, but it is feeling the absence of its late leader Virbhadra Singh There have been defections of senior Congress leaders and some sitting MLAs too AAP may grow mainly at...