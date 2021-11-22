Clearing the financial runway for airlines to take off

Representative image

A few days ago, IndiGo chief Ronojoy Dutta told a business daily that the aviation sector was improving rapidly. He pointed out that with improved cash flows, the airline may not need the Rs 3000 crore it sought to raise from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) proposed during one of the grimmer moments of the COVID crisis. He added that if the airline projects its future cash flows, they are only rising. A similar sentiment was echoed by a release...