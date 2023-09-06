Cipla’s stake change: different scenarios for the investor 

Stock market

Highlight Cipla, the second-largest company by market cap, is likely to see its promoters' stake change hands The acquisition can either be by pharma majors, private equity players, or a combination of the two For an investor, the pros and cons are different based on the acquirer Though the investor will gain, the time frame will differ depending on who buys the promoters of Cipla out The biggest deal in the pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to go through anytime soon. According to market reports, the promoters of Cipla are selling their 33.47 percent holding. It is not the first...