China’s rocky road to the Evergrande crisis

The roots of the Evergrande drama in China go back to the Global Financial Crisis. China’s model of export-led development was at risk at the time, as growth in the US and other developed economies plummeted. The Chinese authorities knew they had to look for other engines of growth. They decided to double down on investment demand. Investment was already high in China, at 40 per cent of GDP in 2007. It peaked at 47 per cent of GDP in...