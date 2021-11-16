China’s nuclear build-up: ‘one of the largest shifts in geostrategic power ever’

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:46 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China's troops are bringing in more advanced weapons systems close to the Indian border, according to the report. (Representative image: Reuters)

Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington On July 27, China became the first nation to fly a hypersonic glide vehicle — a manoeuvrable craft that travels at more than five times the speed of sound — around the earth. The vehicle was propelled by a rocket that can fly over the South Pole, evading US missile defences which are focused on the North Pole — and giving the Chinese another way to hit targets in America. This test was the latest in a series...