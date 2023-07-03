China’s gas deals with Qatar are powering it as a swing trader

China is hedging fluctuations in its own domestic demand through strategic sales of the volumes it purchases through its global gas deals.

Highlights: In November, China’s Sinopec signed a 27-year supply del for 4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of natural gas with Qatar Qatar is doubling down on its natural gas resources; it is also the largest exporter of LNG in the world Deals with China are a hedge against potential Russia or Iran factors in the gas market Bloomberg estimates that China accounts for nearly 33 percent of long-term gas volumes signed so far in 2023 Beijing has contracted to buy gas from Russia’s...