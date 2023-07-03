English
    China’s gas deals with Qatar are powering it as a swing trader

    The deals with Qatar, coupled with overland pipelines, are giving China considerable power over a vital transition fuel—natural gas

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    July 03, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    China’s gas deals with Qatar are powering it as a swing trader

    China is hedging fluctuations in its own domestic demand through strategic sales of the volumes it purchases through its global gas deals.

    Highlights:  In November, China’s Sinopec signed a 27-year supply del for 4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of natural gas with Qatar  Qatar is doubling down on its natural gas resources; it is also the largest exporter of LNG in the world  Deals with China are a hedge against potential Russia or Iran factors in the gas market  Bloomberg estimates that China accounts for nearly 33 percent of long-term gas volumes signed so far in 2023  Beijing has contracted to buy gas from Russia’s...

