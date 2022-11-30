English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    China's crisis gives OPEC an excuse to cut oil production 

    For the oil market, the key numbers to watch out for are the production cut by the oil cartel and the reduction in consumption in China 

    Shishir Asthana
    November 30, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    China's crisis gives OPEC an excuse to cut oil production 

    File image

    Highlights  The crude oil market is in the high volatility zone as buyers and sellers walk on a slippery path  A resurgence of Covid in China and shutdowns have threatened the demand side of the equation  Cap on Russian oil and a strong dollar is affecting supply-side dynamics  The oil cartel will use the China turmoil to cut production and keep prices higher  The next few weeks will decide the direction for the oil market in the medium term  Brent crude oil futures touched an...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China is catching a cold. Expect the global markets to sneeze

      Nov 29, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Gas prices likely to come down, workings of the political branding industry, India ready to ride next growth wave, unrest in China poses economic risk, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers