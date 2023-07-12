Chart of the Day | Why PE funds are shying away from investing in India

(image) The global slowdown has affected the private equity market. Even before the final data was announced, it was apparent that the first half of the calendar year 2023 would be a washout for corporate deals. Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in the private equity market, had to be bailed out partly because its investment banking division was bearing the brunt of the slowdown and some of its big-ticket investments were going bad. Further, losses in SoftBank continued...