    Chart of the Day | Steel output’s surprising jump in July is not what it seems

    In July global crude steel output rose by 6.6 percent over a year ago, its highest level in the past 12 months, with China’s output rising 11.5 percent and India’s 14.3 percent 

    August 28, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
    India’s steel consumption is higher than a year ago but is on a downward graph compared to its levels at the start of the year

    Global crude steel output rose by 6.6 percent in July over a year ago, a surprisingly good number considering how steel is in the doldrums due to weakening demand conditions and China’s slowing economy. In fact, two major contributors to growth were China, with its demand rising by 11.5 percent over a year ago and India, with growth of 14.3 percent. (image) However, if you look at the sequential growth rates, the increases are not very high. China’s steel output...

