Chart of the Day: Share of manufacturing in gross value added lower than 10 years ago

The advance estimates of GDP for 2022-23 show momentum in the manufacturing sector petering out. Growth in gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing, at constant prices, is pegged at a mere 1.6 percent from a year ago. (image) Moreover, the share of manufacturing in total GVA was 17.28 percent, lower than what it was ten years ago (see accompanying chart). On the other hand, as the chart shows, there has been a distinct improvement in the share of the ‘Financial...