English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Mall revenues cross pre-pandemic levels

    Improved consumer sentiment, a rise in footfalls into malls and growing retail sales have propelled mall rentals

    Chart of the Day: Mall revenues cross pre-pandemic levels

    representative image

    Commercial malls were among the worst hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. However, fiscal year (FY) 2023 seems to have ended on a more cheerful note. Retail sales improved, so did rental yields. Mall operators’ revenues have surged past the pre-pandemic levels. (image) Chart 1 shows the stellar growth in revenue of 28 pan-India malls collated by Crisil Ratings. These malls have leasable space of around 18 million square feet spread across 17 cities. After...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price

      Apr 26, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US-China ties enter a frightening era, the ageing Indian population is often ov...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers