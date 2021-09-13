Chart of the Day: July IIP shows several industries still below July 2017 levels

Is the manufacturing sector seeing a V-shaped recovery? The IIP data for July 2021 show that the manufacturing index was a mere 2 per cent lower than in July 2019. It could be said, therefore, that the manufacturing sector is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. But a closer look at the chart shows that there are several sectors that aren’t doing so well. For instance, the level of production in wearing apparel, leather and related products, paper and paper products,...