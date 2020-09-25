172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|opinion|chart-of-the-day-job-losses-in-south-asia-due-to-the-pandemic-among-the-highest-in-the-world-5883101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

