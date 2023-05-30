Chart of the Day | India’s solar module manufacturing costs high despite govt incentives

China continues to hold sway over the global solar power industry despite the trade tensions. Solar exports from the country surged 64 percent in 2022, shows an analysis by Wood Mackenzie, an information services provider. Despite the renewed incentives by major countries for their local solar equipment manufacturers, China remains the most cost competitive producer of components. Modules manufactured in China are 57 percent cheaper than the ones produced in the US. The cost differential is lower when compared to...