Chart of the Day: India remains a bright spot for pharma companies

Total sales in the three months ending April 2023 increased by 17.8 percent, the best in seven quarters, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew at a healthy pace for the third consecutive month, expanding 11.3 percent in April. Sales are up 9.6 percent from the pre COVID year 2019, point out analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. With the return of viral infections, anti-infectives and respiratory therapeutic drugs led the sales growth. Total sales in the three months ending April 2023 increased by 17.8 percent, the best in seven quarters, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The market expanded...