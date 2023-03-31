English
    Chart of the Day: A test for the insurance heft in bond market

    India's insurers have been big buyers of long-term government bonds as they witnessed strong business growth. That could now be put to test.

    Aparna Iyer
    March 31, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
    India’s bond yield curve is steep at the short-end reflecting correctly the tight monetary policy.

    The government bond yield curve is determined by not just interest rate changes but also the expectations of demand and supply of paper across tenures. That is why the yield increase during any interest rate regime is disproportionate across the curve. India’s bond yield curve is steep at the short-end reflecting correctly the tight monetary policy. But beyond the 10-year tenure, the curve has flattened out. This goes against the norm that investors command more compensation as the period...

