CCI penalties a dampener, but tyre firms face risks from surging input costs

Shares of tyre companies hit the skids last week after the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) decision to slap cartelisation penalties on them. This paves the way for CCI to impose penalties amounting to around Rs 1,788 crore on five frontline listed companies namely, Apollo Tyres Ltd, MRF Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Birla Tyres Ltd, JK Tyre Industries Ltd and the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA). To be sure, the penalties, if imposed, would...