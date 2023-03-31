Capital gains taxation: Is there a method to the madness?

The ministry has claimed that this move is to bring debt investments at par with fixed deposits because both promise fixed returns

Highlights The changes in capital gains tax rules for debt funds has not been backed by a stated long-term vision by the government Debacles involving Franklin Templeton and Yes Bank show that bonds carry a risk and cannot be held on par with fixed deposits Fixed maturity plans and bond index funds do not remove all the risks involving the underlying bonds in the funds The tax rule changes don’t seem to be towards encouraging equity investments as STT and tax changes of...