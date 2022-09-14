Can India play a role in the battle for influence in Central Asia? 

Representational image

**** -The meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand may induct Iran as a member -China has assiduously built up its influence in Central Asia -The region sits on the main trade and oil and gas routes from Asia to Europe -The region also has considerable mineral and fossil fuel resources -China has used its Belt and Road Initiative to enhance its hegemony over the region -In contrast, India has been a slow starter -A new strategy for Central Asia is needed and that...