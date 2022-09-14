English
    Can India play a role in the battle for influence in Central Asia? 

    Beijing is already in a dominant position in Central Asia and it is time for India to counter Chinese ambitions in the region. At play are not just the minerals, like uranium, or fossil fuel resources of the region, but the unique opportunities for connectivity that the region provides, linking Asia to Europe through land-based trade corridors 

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    September 14, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    -The meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand may induct Iran as a member -China has assiduously built up its influence in Central Asia -The region sits on the main trade and oil and gas routes from Asia to Europe -The region also has considerable mineral and fossil fuel resources -China has used its Belt and Road Initiative to enhance its hegemony over the region -In contrast, India has been a slow starter -A new strategy for Central Asia is needed and that...

