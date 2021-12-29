Bull market heads into New Year on a shaky foundation

Dec 29, 2021 / 11:47 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Merryn Somerset Webb Imagine you’d stuck your money into a fund tracking the MSCI World Index a year ago and then disappeared into a news blackout for the duration. You’d now be emerging to find that you had made a return of around 20 per cent. If you’d gone for the North America index, that number would be more like 25 per cent. Not bad. You’d be pretty pleased — and if asked what financial conditions you’d like to see in...