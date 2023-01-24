English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Live: JSW Energy's Prashant Jain on firm's Q3 nos
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget Snapshots: Infrastructure capex push to continue in Budget 2023

    As COVID related health and social welfare measures are cut back, the government will have more room to expand infrastructure capex

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    January 24, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
    Budget Snapshots: Infrastructure capex push to continue in Budget 2023

    Within infrastructure, roads and highways, metro transport, ports and airports as well as power are likely to get impetus

    With pandemic fears contained and also general elections in 2024, there is likely to be robust allocation to capital expenditure, within which infrastructure would be in the spotlight. The accompanying chart shows that allocation to infrastructure dropped substantially only through the pandemic (FY2020 and FY2021) years, before again bouncing back in the following two years. Also Read: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ The chart shows a paltry growth of 2.67 per cent in FY2020 and a 10.5 per cent growth in the following year. (image) In spite...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

      Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers