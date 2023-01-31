English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Government should lead efforts in creating real-time electricity pricing  

    Meeting demand during peak hours will be expensive. Focus should shift to demand side management  

    Anil Gupta
    January 31, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Government should lead efforts in creating real-time electricity pricing  

    Given the commitment to leadership in climate change, the power sector in India will surely be one of growth in renewables. (Representative image)

    Highlights  Govt should incentivise a shift in electricity demand to periods when supply is plentiful  By adopting real-time pricing India can target a demand shift of about 5 percent of the peak load  This approach requires lower capex than new capacity and needs no land or transmission lines  Central government should take the leadership and work with discoms to create successful case studies  India has just missed the 175-gigawatt (GW) renewable energy target for 2022 by a significant 30 percent. Given the commitment to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Getting the consumption engine to hum again

      Jan 30, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s aggression poses tactical challenge, fintech sector's expectations fr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers