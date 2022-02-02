Budget 2022 | How taxation will affect crypto assets 

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Budget 2022 has offered the best legalized definition of what a digital asset could mean. Along with that, all crypto players also have the clarity on what kind of categorization is applicable at least as far as income tax is concerned. So now one should be paying about 30% tax for all the gains they would be able to get through this and a 1% TDS whenever people are exiting the crypto positions. They need not wait till all...